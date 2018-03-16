高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sanibel, United States - ¥8,204,602
免费询盘

Sanibel, 33957 - United States

6047 Sanibel Captiva Rd

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2240
    平方英尺 (0.79 英亩)

房产描述

Outstanding Clam Bayou home with Gulf views to forever! This friendly Sanibel home has an inviting wrap around porch and upper sun deck to take in the views. Or, take a boat from your dock across the bayou to the beach for some of the best shelling on the island. Boasting 3 bedrooms plus den/4th bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms, this home is terrific for the whole family! Warm Heart of Pine wood floors throughout make this look and feel like a sanctuary. This home has a fully equipped kitchen with a convenient, large walk in Laundry/pantry. Views and light from all sides of this magnificent home.Buyer to verify square footage and area available for pool

MLS ID: 217071822

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX OF THE ISLANDS
代理经纪:
Sarah Ashton
2396914915

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX OF THE ISLANDS
代理经纪:
Sarah Ashton
2396914915

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_