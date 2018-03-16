1625 Se Saint Lucie Boulevard

Discover this custom built deep water home that is just minutes to the ocean. Located on the wide waters of the St. Lucie River, this property is gated with a concrete wall and fenced for security. Over half an acre, solid concrete block built in 2007 to Miami/Dade codes, full house generator & impact glass windows. Two story Mediterranean, 5/4/3 with Elevator. Wide water views throughout the home. Marble floors downstairs. Hardwood floors in formal dining, 2nd floor landing & Master Suite. Formal dining with coffered ceilings. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances, Center Island w/cook top, snack bar, full bar and dining area. Family room has fireplace. Master bedrooms has sitting area, two walk -in closets & Private patio w/water views.