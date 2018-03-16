高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Ocean Ridge, FL, United States - ¥9,471,722
免费询盘

Ocean Ridge, FL, 33435 - United States

5700 Ocean Boulevard

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3507
    平方英尺 (14854.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

This sophisticated residence has been updated by professional designers and is ready for its new owners.Situated on a 1/3 acre lot with private deeded beach access the location could not be more perfect. The sleek gourmet kitchen makes entertaining a breeze with top of the line Italian cabinetry by Snaidero and all Miele appliances. The private master bedroom suite is a secluded oasis with beautiful hardwood floors and a spa like bath. Two more spacious guest bedrooms share a full bath. A well designed home office completes the interior space. The heated pool and spa are surrounded by the lushly landscaped walled garden.

MLS ID: RX-10384493

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Valerie Coz
561.278.5570

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Valerie Coz
561.278.5570

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_