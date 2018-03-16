高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles (city), CA, United States - ¥10,954,252
Los Angeles (city), CA, 90035 - United States

1232 S Crescent Heights

约¥10,954,252
原货币价格 $1,729,000

详情

  • 3603
    平方英尺 (5495.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Charming Spanish style Duplex 1230 and 1232 S. Crescent Heights Blvd. Upper and lower unit each has 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bath with hardwood floors fireplace in the living room spacious formal dining room breakfast frrom next to kitchen. The master suite has a huge closet and full bath. There are wall air conditioners in several of the rooms. The ceilings are high and appliances are included. Many authentic details make this a ideal property to call your own. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE DOWNSTAIRS TENANT. There are two garages one double and a single. There is also a grassy yard.

MLS ID: 17266986

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Ellen Conrad
424.203.1800

