房产描述

Charming Spanish style Duplex 1230 and 1232 S. Crescent Heights Blvd. Upper and lower unit each has 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bath with hardwood floors fireplace in the living room spacious formal dining room breakfast frrom next to kitchen. The master suite has a huge closet and full bath. There are wall air conditioners in several of the rooms. The ceilings are high and appliances are included. Many authentic details make this a ideal property to call your own. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE DOWNSTAIRS TENANT. There are two garages one double and a single. There is also a grassy yard.