10542 Fontenelle Way

房产描述

Spacial Contemporary in heart of Bel Air's Stone Canyon. Overlooking a green canyon and mountain ridgetops this modern estate residence provides both exterior and interior drama striking a bold stance in style. 3 story Entry Hall looks upward to open sky ceiling or down to the Lobby Lounge serving the professional movie theatre while radiating to the 2 story Living Rm or generous Kitchen/Family Rm that opens to a fresh air Courtyard & Dining terrace. Ultimate privacy in every room with huge picture windows affording floods of sunlight and most rooms opening to gardens Pool or terraces. 4 room Master Bedroom is grandly comfortable offering Sitting Lounge w/fireplace sleeping room with lush views and beautiful marble bath suite. Separate Guest House perfect for entertaining joins list of amenities like Wine Bar Lounge 7 car parking dual powder rooms & automated home electronics. Organic theme prevails amid the soft forest surrondings altogether compellingly cool.