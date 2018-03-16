高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles (city), CA, United States - ¥57,007,728
Los Angeles (city), CA, 90077 - United States

10542 Fontenelle Way

约¥57,007,728
原货币价格 $8,998,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (2 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6409
    平方英尺 (53491.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Spacial Contemporary in heart of Bel Air's Stone Canyon. Overlooking a green canyon and mountain ridgetops this modern estate residence provides both exterior and interior drama striking a bold stance in style. 3 story Entry Hall looks upward to open sky ceiling or down to the Lobby Lounge serving the professional movie theatre while radiating to the 2 story Living Rm or generous Kitchen/Family Rm that opens to a fresh air Courtyard & Dining terrace. Ultimate privacy in every room with huge picture windows affording floods of sunlight and most rooms opening to gardens Pool or terraces. 4 room Master Bedroom is grandly comfortable offering Sitting Lounge w/fireplace sleeping room with lush views and beautiful marble bath suite. Separate Guest House perfect for entertaining joins list of amenities like Wine Bar Lounge 7 car parking dual powder rooms & automated home electronics. Organic theme prevails amid the soft forest surrondings altogether compellingly cool.

MLS ID: 17291380

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Ernie Carswell
424.202.3200

