6142 W 74th St

房产描述

Contemporary curb appeal abounds in this captivating 3BR 2 bath 1 774 sf home in Westport Heights. Just beyond the elegant porch of this grey brick home notice the marble detail floor to ceiling bay windows and recessed second story. Inside a formal LR large enough for a grand piano offers natural light wood burning FP and contemporary grey floors. Steps away an open dining/family room w/ beamed ceilings and a kitchen that marries stainless appliances and playful tile. On this level a full bath w/ granite serves 2 BRs one with sliding doors to a strikingly tiled full sized pool. A recently remodeled upstairs is a true retreat. At the top of the stairs panoramic views of LA are framed by vaulted ceilings. There's an office area an en suite marble tile bath and a balcony overlooking the soothing pool. There's a widened front driveway plus garage w/ bonus storage behind the home. Finally great walkability to Howard Hughes center LA sports complex and entertainment.