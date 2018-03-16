高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles (city), CA, United States - ¥7,285,940
免费询盘

Los Angeles (city), CA, 90045 - United States

6142 W 74th St

约¥7,285,940
原货币价格 $1,150,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1774
    平方英尺 (6240.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Contemporary curb appeal abounds in this captivating 3BR 2 bath 1 774 sf home in Westport Heights. Just beyond the elegant porch of this grey brick home notice the marble detail floor to ceiling bay windows and recessed second story. Inside a formal LR large enough for a grand piano offers natural light wood burning FP and contemporary grey floors. Steps away an open dining/family room w/ beamed ceilings and a kitchen that marries stainless appliances and playful tile. On this level a full bath w/ granite serves 2 BRs one with sliding doors to a strikingly tiled full sized pool. A recently remodeled upstairs is a true retreat. At the top of the stairs panoramic views of LA are framed by vaulted ceilings. There's an office area an en suite marble tile bath and a balcony overlooking the soothing pool. There's a widened front driveway plus garage w/ bonus storage behind the home. Finally great walkability to Howard Hughes center LA sports complex and entertainment.

MLS ID: 17290364

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Amy Frelinger
424.251.9660

