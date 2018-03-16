高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Westhampton Beach, NY, United States - ¥42,765,300
免费询盘

Southampton, Westhampton Beach, NY, 11978 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥42,765,300
原货币价格 $6,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室
  • 6000
    平方英尺 (3.0 英亩)

房产描述

In the heart of Westhampton Beach Village located on the highly sought after
and world renowned Dune Road, just minutes from the world class performing
arts Center and it's critically acclaimed restaurants is where you will find
this magnificent 6000 ft.? New Construction . Ideally positioned on a
sprawling and pristine 3 acre Bayfront parcel offering the upmost in privacy
this fully equipped new custom waterfront residence truly redefines Hamptons
Waterfront living. Here you will find wide open and modern-style living spaces
harmoniously distributed on 2 levels blending a most gracious interior with
the breathtaking waterfront vistas and the ultimate outdoor lifestyle this
spectacular new waterfront provides anytime of year. Attention to details and
the perfect summer lifestyle can be found around every corner. From its
multiple entertaining spaces to its European style Chefs kitchen to its formal
dining, or the 2 car garage, this Exquisite Hamptons residence truly impresses
at every turn. Complete with 5 ensuite guest bedrooms along with a 1st floor
Jr Master Suite and a 2nd floor Master Suite with balcony providing
unsurpassed privacy. Here you will enjoy a summer lifestyle like no other
entertaining Bayside from your wonderful outdoor spaces adorned in bluestone
and mahogany where you will find your sunsoaked saltwater heated Gunite pool
and it's incredible finished Cabana that takes center stage all summer long .
Watersport enthusiasts and Boaters of all ages will love the private boardwalk
that leads to your deepwater Dock inviting one and all to explore the
magnificent waterfront and open seas. Whether your relaxing pool side, on your
boat , or on your pristine white sandy beach located just feet from your front
door , this Incredible waterfront offering provides the ultimate lifestyle and
Hamptons Summer getaway !! .Ready and waiting your arrival . To be delivered
June 2018.

房产特征

  • 游泳池

    上市日期: 2017年11月21日

    联系方式

    分部：
    Sag Harbor
    代理经纪:
    Robert Canberg

    联系方式

    分部：
    Sag Harbor
    代理经纪:
    Robert Canberg

    周边设施

    周边设施
    查看这一地区的更多物业
    联系销售团队
    _