315 S Lake Drive

房产描述

This gem of an apartment, in the prestigious Southlake building, is a very spacious 2,347 SF, 2 bedrooms, two and a half baths, with lovely water views over the yacht basin from every room. It has just been totally renovated to absolute perfection in tasteful neutral tones, featuring an open gourmet kitchen with beautiful marble countertops and high-end appliances. Upon entering, you experience the clean Zen like open floor plan, with handsome wide plank wood flooring throughout, 9' ceilings, raised doorways, his and her closets, smart white marble bathrooms with his and her sink, shower and tub, a large washer/dryer in unit, and new hurricane impact windows throughout, all making this an exceptionally well thought out property.