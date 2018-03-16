高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Palm Beach, United States - ¥17,676,324
免费询盘

Palm Beach, 33480 - United States

315 S Lake Drive

约¥17,676,324
原货币价格 $2,790,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2347
    平方英尺

房产描述

This gem of an apartment, in the prestigious Southlake building, is a very spacious 2,347 SF, 2 bedrooms, two and a half baths, with lovely water views over the yacht basin from every room. It has just been totally renovated to absolute perfection in tasteful neutral tones, featuring an open gourmet kitchen with beautiful marble countertops and high-end appliances. Upon entering, you experience the clean Zen like open floor plan, with handsome wide plank wood flooring throughout, 9' ceilings, raised doorways, his and her closets, smart white marble bathrooms with his and her sink, shower and tub, a large washer/dryer in unit, and new hurricane impact windows throughout, all making this an exceptionally well thought out property.

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: 2000138957

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Ashley Copeland
561-805-5092

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Ashley Copeland
561-805-5092

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_