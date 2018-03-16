1225 N Lake Way

房产描述

This elegant Regency home with 10' ceilings offers a wonderful combination of classical design with expansive light filled rooms, making it flexible for either traditional or modern decor. Built in 1986 and partially renovated in 2001 and 2010, it features 4 bedrooms, 5 baths (one bedroom is now a den) his and her baths, his and her custom walk in closets, two fireplaces, web bar, Chef's kitchen with high end appliances, stately row of French doors opening onto a 35' pool and a large entertaining area plus a two car garage. All on an oversized, approximately 14,000 SF lot with a driveway onto North Lake Way as well as Mockingbird Trail, which allows part ownership to the beach cabana at the end of the street. Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments from this lovely