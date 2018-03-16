高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Palm Beach, United States - ¥28,503,864
免费询盘

Palm Beach, 33480 - United States

1225 N Lake Way

约¥28,503,864
原货币价格 $4,499,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3956
    平方英尺 (1.0 英亩)

房产描述

This elegant Regency home with 10' ceilings offers a wonderful combination of classical design with expansive light filled rooms, making it flexible for either traditional or modern decor. Built in 1986 and partially renovated in 2001 and 2010, it features 4 bedrooms, 5 baths (one bedroom is now a den) his and her baths, his and her custom walk in closets, two fireplaces, web bar, Chef's kitchen with high end appliances, stately row of French doors opening onto a 35' pool and a large entertaining area plus a two car garage. All on an oversized, approximately 14,000 SF lot with a driveway onto North Lake Way as well as Mockingbird Trail, which allows part ownership to the beach cabana at the end of the street. Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments from this lovely

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 2000138950

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Ashley Copeland
561-805-5092

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Ashley Copeland
561-805-5092

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_