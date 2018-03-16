高端地产新闻
在售 - Sag Harbor, United States - ¥10,105,282
Sag Harbor, 11963 - United States

68 West Water Street, Uni

约¥10,105,282
原货币价格 $1,595,000
  • 3
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 5 半卫)
  • 1744
    平方英尺 (13.0 英亩)

Waterfront townhouse residence featuring unrivaled views of Sag Harbor Cove and beyond. This newly renovated end-unit in The Villas at Sag Harbor offers a bright open-style floor plan with double-height living room, dining area, kitchen and powder room. Expansive decking extends off the first level with direct views to rolling lawns and a sandy beach. The second level features a master bedroom suite with private bath and balcony as well as two additional guest bedrooms and full bath. The 2-story, 1744 Sq Ft unit is being offered fully furnished. The Villas at Sag Harbor offer exclusive amenities including a heated gunite pool and two all-weather tennis courts. Located just moments from Sag Harbor Village's world-class restaurants, marinas, and shops, this move-in ready home offers a lifestyle unlike any other in the Hamptons. Folio# 46977.

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: 16013

分部：
Halstead Property
代理经纪:
John Scott "JT" Thomas
631-771-5327
代理经纪:
Halstead Property

