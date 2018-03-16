9 Flint Ridge Road

Ultimate privacy, western exposure, dramatic lake sunsets can be yours in this spectacular waterfront contemporary w/many recent updates & panoramic lake views. A stunning open plan entices the view lover with walls of windows w/transoms, pegged hardwood floors, 4 stone fireplaces & a separate guest cottage w/great room, kitchen, bath & bedroom. Sliders to multi-level, wrap decks offer an abundance of outdoor entertaining space in addition to a lakeside patio, outdoor kitchen & newer U-shaped dock. A Chef's kitchen w/fireplace & lake views showcases a Wolfe commercial gas range & hood, 2 refrigerators, peninsular bar, butler's pantry & wet bar. The adjacent great room offers high ceilings w/recessed lighting, pegged hardwood floors, stone fireplace & walls of windows viewing the lake. A spacious & private master suite boasts 2 walk-in closets w/built-ins, private bath w/whirlpool, double sinks & bidet. Three guest rooms & 2 full baths complete the main house plan. Additional finished space in the lower level offers a game/exercise room for summer fun. Outdoor spa, paving stone walkways framed by stone walls, large lakeside terrace, wrap decks & dock offer a plethora of outdoor entertaining spaces. New Buderus furnace & heating system, combination of central air & ductless split wall units, heated 2 car garage w/contemporary glass garage doors, professionally landscaped & lighted gardens, upscale modern lighting, paved drive w/additional paved parking area. A Must See!



