在售 - Danbury, CT, United States - ¥11,372,402
Danbury, CT, 06811 - United States

9 Flint Ridge Road

约¥11,372,402
原货币价格 $1,795,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4208
    平方英尺 (1.09 英亩)

房产描述

Ultimate privacy, western exposure, dramatic lake sunsets can be yours in this spectacular waterfront contemporary w/many recent updates & panoramic lake views. A stunning open plan entices the view lover with walls of windows w/transoms, pegged hardwood floors, 4 stone fireplaces & a separate guest cottage w/great room, kitchen, bath & bedroom. Sliders to multi-level, wrap decks offer an abundance of outdoor entertaining space in addition to a lakeside patio, outdoor kitchen & newer U-shaped dock. A Chef's kitchen w/fireplace & lake views showcases a Wolfe commercial gas range & hood, 2 refrigerators, peninsular bar, butler's pantry & wet bar. The adjacent great room offers high ceilings w/recessed lighting, pegged hardwood floors, stone fireplace & walls of windows viewing the lake. A spacious & private master suite boasts 2 walk-in closets w/built-ins, private bath w/whirlpool, double sinks & bidet. Three guest rooms & 2 full baths complete the main house plan. Additional finished space in the lower level offers a game/exercise room for summer fun. Outdoor spa, paving stone walkways framed by stone walls, large lakeside terrace, wrap decks & dock offer a plethora of outdoor entertaining spaces. New Buderus furnace & heating system, combination of central air & ductless split wall units, heated 2 car garage w/contemporary glass garage doors, professionally landscaped & lighted gardens, upscale modern lighting, paved drive w/additional paved parking area. A Must See!

MLS ID: 170034408

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Barbara Sivba
2036674336

