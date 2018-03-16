高端地产新闻
在售 - East Hampton, NY, United States - ¥30,727,660
East Hampton, NY, 11937 - United States

5 St. Regis Court

约¥30,727,660
原货币价格 $4,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3500
    平方英尺 (1.2 英亩)

房产描述

Panoramic water views unfold across Northwest Harbor from this extraordinary waterfront setting possessing 140' of water frontage along the shore of the 1.2 acre property. Spectacular direct evening sunsets infuse the sky with brilliant colors from every angle. A rolling green lawn and a private path lead to one of the Hamptons best wide sandy beaches that meanders for miles. The spacious interior is well planned for privacy with expanses of glass for continuous water views throughout.to unify interior and exterior environs. There are 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, den, paneled library, formal dining room, fireplace and attached 2 car garage. Ample room is available to replace the existing resistance pool with a larger pool and pool house if so desired. Multiple balconies and patios offer additional vantage points to experience the incredible views. Exceptionally private and serene, this is unparalleled waterfront living at its finest. A Must See!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 0047897

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Kathy Konzet
6313246000

