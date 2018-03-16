2366 Heatherbank Court

Imagine waking up to the panorama of rugged Southern California foothills that frame the sparkling waters of Lake Sherwood. This paired home is on an elevated site inside the gates of the exclusive Sherwood Country Club, offering an uncompromising lifestyle and the luxury finish quality and craftsmanship that is on par with the custom homes located on the golf course.The entry foyer leads to the library and public rooms, and is finished with crown and base molding, and a stylish chandelier. The richly finished wood cased opening leads to the library/office, with elegant built in bookcases on three sides, and a French door that leads out to the charming private patio. This room can also readily serve as a guest room. The great room is open to the formal dining room, creating the perfect space for entertaining - or for more intimate gatherings. The rooms are defined by columns and half columns finished with fluted detail, and cased beams. The completely remodeled dream kitchen features crisp white cabinetry, 6-burner Viking range and vent hood, slab granite counters and glass tile backsplash. Just off the charming breakfast area, French sliding doors lead out to the patio.The serene, spacious master suite features two large walk-in closets, elegant bath and private balcony overlooking the lake, the oak grove and mountains beyond. The luxurious master bath has been beautifully remodeled with Carrera marble counters, a basket-weave marble inlay floor, shower and separate spa tub with views overlooking Lake Sherwood. Two additional "master size" en-suite bedrooms are located upstairs. One of these bedrooms is currently being used as a family room/study and has vaulted ceilings, double French doors, and a Juliet balcony. Just off the kitchen, the patio has built-in brick seat walls leading to a charming garden with stone steps and serene fountain. There are panoramic views over all Sherwood and the lake beyond. The 3-car attached garage includes plentiful storage. Sherwood residents enjoy the use of Lake Sherwood including recreation, swimming, boating and fishing along with 24-hour guard gates and roving patrols. The Trentwood homeowner's association maintains the exterior of the homes along with extensive landscape maintenance. This home is the epitome of luxury with the ease of living all inside the gates of Sherwood Country Club.



