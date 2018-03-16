高端地产新闻
在售 - Rancho Santa Fe, CA, United States - ¥41,181,400
Rancho Santa Fe, CA, 92067 - United States

18486 Lago Vista

约¥41,181,400
原货币价格 $6,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6551
    平方英尺 (3.93 英亩)

房产描述

Destined to be without equal, this showpiece property designed by architect Batter Kay of Del Mar blends clean, crisp geometry an essential when creating beauty in form. Extensive use of glass in the 2-story, open-concept residence fosters a sleek and modern design aesthetic. The high-volume entry space with floor-to-ceiling glass provides a strong indoor/outdoor connection with the large private outdoor spaces. The design of the house is a contemporary masterpiece and the grounds are magnificent.

MLS ID: 170060036

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Danielle Short
8587596502

联系方式

