在售 - Manhattan Beach, CA, United States - ¥12,031,304
Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266 - United States

646 Rosecrans Avenue

约¥12,031,304
原货币价格 $1,899,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2535
    平方英尺

房产描述

Spacious, and inviting is what you find in this custom built home ,just a few short blocks to the water. This 4 bedroom , 3 bath home on a street to street lot feels more like the best of the sand section homes in the tree section.The kitchen is a cook,s dream with a viking range, separate ovens, a warming drawer, great counter and prep space plus an island. This truly the heart of the home. The living room boasts of 30 foot ceilings, plus a great second floor loft that would lend itself to a family area, game room or office. There are two bedrooms downstairs plus a full bath. the second floor has laundry room, another bath and bedroom and the private master suite with a large spa like bath, walk in closest and fireplace. There is hardwood in all rooms except the bedrooms that are newly carpeted. There are two fireplaces a separate dining room and so much more. The picture is completed by an inviting and extremely private yard that offers great privacy and wonderful outdoor possibilities. Don't miss this gem!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: SB17263952

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Sharon Crum-Herzog
3103785201

周边设施

