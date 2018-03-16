3545 Fair Oaks Ln

Enjoy the ease of maintenance-free living at this four-bedroom Queens Harbour residence. Offering peaceful lake views and overlooking the rolling greens of the Harbourside golf course, this charming residence is ready for you to move right in. The light and spacious modified Cambridge layout, offers more than 3,500 Sf and includes an additional bedroom suite added in 2002. Cathedral tray ceilings, inlaid tile flooring and a double-door entry welcome you to this home. The living room easily flows to the dining room, for effortless entertaining. A few steps away is the eat-in kitchen that overlooks the family room. Walls of windows and glass sliders in each room (all equipped with storm shutters throughout) enhance the airy atmosphere. You will appreciate the discretion of the split-bedroom layout. The master suite is situated in a private corner, with its own access to the lanai. Two guest suites, one a loft-style retreat, are located on south side of the residence and the fourth bedroom is currently being used as an office. Sunbathe on the open, pavered lanai or walk a few steps to the community Olympic-sized swimming pool. The Queens Harbour neighborhood is a secluded gem, behind the secure gates of Bay Isles. Residents adore the maintenance-free lifestyle and convenient proximity to Harbourside Moorings marina and golf course, Longboat Key Club and Publix shopping. Deeded access to the private Bay Isles Beach Club is only a sunny bike ride away.



> View additional property information and more photos