在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥14,255,100
Miami Beach, FL, 33140 - United States

4401 Collins Ave Unit 1514/1516

约¥14,255,100
原货币价格 $2,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1557
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful 2BD/3BA w/views of the ocean & bay at Fontainebleau II. Enjoy full service, vacation-style living in a furnished turnkey unit with 2 king beds, 2 sleeper sofas & more. Enroll in hotel rental program & receive income while away! The Fontainebleau Resort offers luxury amenities on 22 oceanfront acres including award-winning restaurants, LIV night club, Lapis spa & state-of-the-art fitness center. Maintenance includes: AC, local calls, electricity, valet + daily free breakfast in the owner's lounge

MLS ID: A10377774

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Michele Redlich
3056726300

