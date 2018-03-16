4401 Collins Ave Unit 1514/1516

Beautiful 2BD/3BA w/views of the ocean & bay at Fontainebleau II. Enjoy full service, vacation-style living in a furnished turnkey unit with 2 king beds, 2 sleeper sofas & more. Enroll in hotel rental program & receive income while away! The Fontainebleau Resort offers luxury amenities on 22 oceanfront acres including award-winning restaurants, LIV night club, Lapis spa & state-of-the-art fitness center. Maintenance includes: AC, local calls, electricity, valet + daily free breakfast in the owner's lounge



