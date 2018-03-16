250 Calle De Los Agrinemsors

Situated on approximately 14 sunny acres within a setting of native oaks, tropical blooms, stunning views and 15th Century antiques, this vineyard estate is simply amazing. Exceptional craftsmanship, imported and hand-made accent tiles, tasting barn, and stunning stunning architecture to create this Mediterranean inspired villa, a decade in the making. Olive Grove with approx. 300 trees, approx. 2500 vines, tasting barn, rose gardens, fruit trees trees, workshop, multiple fountains and statues, 3-car garage and much more



