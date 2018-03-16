高端地产新闻
在售 - Brooklyn, NY, United States - ¥10,136,960
Brooklyn, NY, 11230 - United States

20 Waldorf Court, #

约¥10,136,960
原货币价格 $1,600,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2304
    平方英尺

房产描述

NEW TO THE MARKET. Bring your contractor! Nestled between the historic land marked neighborhood of Midwood Park and Fiske terrace, sits this beautiful Victorian home on a quite tree lined Cul de Sac. Just two blocks to the recently rebuilt Avenue H Q train and a quick walk to the express train at Newkirk Plaza, as well as a short walk to all the amazing restaurants Cortelyou road has to offer. This detached 1 family home offers some unique architecture that you wont find any where else in the neighborhood. Total of 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, with original detailing throughout including original moldings and stain glassed windows not to mention a wrap around terrace, MASSIVE back yard and a driveway that can house 6 cars (Certificate of Occupancy allows a garage to be built in the back). With some TLC, this massive home can easily be restored to its original grandeur. Call Jonathan to schedule a showing TODAY!

MLS ID: 6658331

联系方式

经纪公司：
Citi Habitats
代理经纪:
Jonathan Ben-Ami
2129378500

