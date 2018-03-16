高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Clearwater Beach, United States - ¥13,304,760
免费询盘

Clearwater Beach, 33767 - United States

480 Palm Is Se

约¥13,304,760
原货币价格 $2,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3992
    平方英尺

房产描述

One of the finest waterfront locations in all of Clearwater. This home is perfectly situated at the very end of a quiet cul-de-sac and provides unobstructed, wide-open water views with 160' of water frontage. The ideal home for a boating lifestyle, this deep water location presents its owner with easy access to Clearwater pass and the Gulf of Mexico. Boasting nearly 4,000 square feet of open living, the home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen has marble counters and designer appliances that are set amid rich custom cabinetry. A large master bedroom suite affords gorgeous views of Clearwater Bay and has a spa inspired bathroom retreat with soaking tub, steam shower and sauna. Other amenities include an executive office, heated saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen with granite counters and dock with lifts for both a boat and personal watercraft. This special property lends itself to entertaining both on and off the water.

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: 1711240912098553

联系方式

分部：
Coastal Properties Group
代理经纪:
Kerryn Ellson
727-408-4888

联系方式

分部：
Coastal Properties Group
代理经纪:
Kerryn Ellson
727-408-4888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_