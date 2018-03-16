480 Palm Is Se

房产描述

One of the finest waterfront locations in all of Clearwater. This home is perfectly situated at the very end of a quiet cul-de-sac and provides unobstructed, wide-open water views with 160' of water frontage. The ideal home for a boating lifestyle, this deep water location presents its owner with easy access to Clearwater pass and the Gulf of Mexico. Boasting nearly 4,000 square feet of open living, the home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen has marble counters and designer appliances that are set amid rich custom cabinetry. A large master bedroom suite affords gorgeous views of Clearwater Bay and has a spa inspired bathroom retreat with soaking tub, steam shower and sauna. Other amenities include an executive office, heated saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen with granite counters and dock with lifts for both a boat and personal watercraft. This special property lends itself to entertaining both on and off the water.