Cape Town, 8001 - South Africa

房产描述

To optimise the impeccable location and setting, there is a seamless open-plan flow between the interior and exterior living areas (where white horizontals are softened by rim flow pools and lush green elements). The open-plan design of the villas, and their floor to ceiling windows allow for sweeping panoramic views of Camps Bay and the beachfront. Each villa has its own 3-stop, glass-clad platform lift linking its dedicated 3-car garage to the 2 living levels. The villas all have stone-clad water features; sky-lit double volume kitchens and statement staircases with floating stairs. Living and dining areas feature outsize leathered granite tile slabs on floors and walls; while the bedrooms, stairs and family rooms have floors of white oiled American Walnut. All bedroom's flow onto leisurely wooden terraces with postcard-perfect views of Camps Bay beach, Lions Head and the Twelve Apostles. All 3 en-suite bedrooms with push open doors, and soft close drawers. Master bedrooms also boast a generous, well-appointed dressing room. The bathrooms feature a Philippe Stark bath, Duravit sanitary ware, Vero basins, frameless glass showers, underfloor heating, and heated towel rails.As expected, you'll find all the latest technology already installed and ready to use – from HD satellite systems to wireless internet access, and a fully wired entertainment zone in the TV room. Technology is also abundant in the state-of-the-art security installation – including sophisticated laser beam devices, the latest alarms, CCTV surveillance, video intercoms, and access control devices. A Christie's International Real Estate Signature Program property.