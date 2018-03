房产描述

Sole agent - Splendid apartment of approx. 94 sqm located in the heart of Beaulieu sur Mer in the very prestigious "Palais des Anglais ", which was built in 1885. It consists of an entrance, double living/dining room with open kitchen enjoying a beautiful view of the sea, with original parquet point of Hungary and high ceilings with mouldings, 2 bedrooms with ensuite bathroom, guest toilet. A cellar used as a library of approx. 13 sqm will complete this exceptional property. Blow of heart.