Villefranche Sur Mer, 06230 - France

房产描述

Exceptional villa of the years 1920 combining charm and authenticity, completely renovated with high quality materials and refined decoration, it will seduce you with its triple reception consisting of a lounge with fireplace, a superb living area opening onto beautiful terrace enjoying breathtaking views over the peninsula of Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and the Bay of Villefranche, and a large dining area with open plan kitchen fully equipped opening onto terrace with outdoor dinner area and very nice summer lounge. On the first floor, 5 bedrooms including the master enjoying a beautiful panoramic sea view, and 4 ensuite bath or shower rooms. Heated salt swimming pool, swim machine, wine cellar, laundry room, garage.