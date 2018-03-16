Villefranche Sur Mer, Alpes-Maritimes - ¥38,861,487
Villefranche Sur Mer, 06230 - France
约¥38,861,487
原货币价格 $6,133,829
独立家庭住宅
详情
5
卧室
2.5
浴室 (1 全卫, 3 半卫)
2798
平方英尺
房产描述
Exceptional villa of the years 1920 combining charm and authenticity, completely renovated with high quality materials and refined decoration, it will seduce you with its triple reception consisting of a lounge with fireplace, a superb living area opening onto beautiful terrace enjoying breathtaking views over the peninsula of Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and the Bay of Villefranche, and a large dining area with open plan kitchen fully equipped opening onto terrace with outdoor dinner area and very nice summer lounge. On the first floor, 5 bedrooms including the master enjoying a beautiful panoramic sea view, and 4 ensuite bath or shower rooms. Heated salt swimming pool, swim machine, wine cellar, laundry room, garage.