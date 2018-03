房产描述

Located on the historical ‘Circuit de la Palmeraie' of Marrakech, Villa Abiad is a superb 1450 sq.m property nestled in the heart of a 11 400 sq.m landscaped garden. The property features a 3 storey main house and 7 guest pavilions. Its volumes, its 11 suites, its generous swimming pool, all its equipment and its perfect condition make this villa a unique opportunity to establish a luxury family residence or a high-end tourist project, with no further work required.