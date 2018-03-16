La Colle Sur Loup, 06480 - France

房产描述

In the immediate vicinity of the prestigious domaine "Les Hauts de Saint-Paul" this delightful Provencal property enjoys a quiet, highly residential environment with beautiful sea and countryside views. It offers 4 bedrooms, a very large basement to be developed as a gym, a cinema or a hammam, as well as an annex which can also accommodate a future guest apartment. The approx. 3200 sqm garden planted with Mediterranean species and a relaxing pool area complete the charm of this magnificent property.