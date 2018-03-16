高端地产新闻
在售 - La Colle Sur Loup, France - ¥10,912,619
La Colle Sur Loup, 06480 - France

约¥10,912,619
原货币价格 $1,722,428
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2346
    平方英尺

房产描述

In the immediate vicinity of the prestigious domaine "Les Hauts de Saint-Paul" this delightful Provencal property enjoys a quiet, highly residential environment with beautiful sea and countryside views. It offers 4 bedrooms, a very large basement to be developed as a gym, a cinema or a hammam, as well as an annex which can also accommodate a future guest apartment. The approx. 3200 sqm garden planted with Mediterranean species and a relaxing pool area complete the charm of this magnificent property.

MLS ID: F1711241840700011

联系方式

分部：
Michaël Zingraf Real Estate
代理经纪:
Michaël Zingraf Saint-Paul de Vence
+33 4 93 32 32 32

_