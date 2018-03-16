高端地产新闻
在售 - Marrakesh, Morocco - ¥9,577,982
Marrakesh, 40000 - Morocco

约¥9,577,982
原货币价格 $1,511,772
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)

房产描述

Villa Nizan is both a villa and a riad, located in an oasis of vegetation where you will be charmed by the scents of orange and lemon trees, spread out over a garden planted with palm trees, bougainvilleas and jasmine. Composed of 8 spacious suites, warm and welcoming reception areas, the property offers comfort and serenity while making room for creativity to imagine new spaces and new functions. Formerly a renowned guest house, Villa Nizan can be experienced in different ways: private property in the heart of the residential area of Targa or as a hotel project just minutes from the bustling city centre of Marrakech.

MLS ID: F1711241840700004

联系方式

分部：
Kensington Luxury Properties
代理经纪:
Kensington Marrakech
+212 524 42 22 29

周边设施

周边设施
_