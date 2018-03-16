Marrakesh, 40000 - Morocco

房产描述

Villa Nizan is both a villa and a riad, located in an oasis of vegetation where you will be charmed by the scents of orange and lemon trees, spread out over a garden planted with palm trees, bougainvilleas and jasmine. Composed of 8 spacious suites, warm and welcoming reception areas, the property offers comfort and serenity while making room for creativity to imagine new spaces and new functions. Formerly a renowned guest house, Villa Nizan can be experienced in different ways: private property in the heart of the residential area of Targa or as a hotel project just minutes from the bustling city centre of Marrakech.