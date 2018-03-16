高端地产新闻
在售 - Paradise Valley, United States - ¥15,807,322
免费询盘

Paradise Valley, 85253 - United States

8631 N 61st Place

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 8370
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gorgeous 1.76 acre golf course lot with 180 degree views of mountains and Camelback Country Club fairways from 7 patios! Vaulted ceilings throughout, wood floors, 7 gas fireplaces - including charming one in kitchen. Butcher block center island and Beaumaniere French limestone counter tops, walk-in pantry, 6-burner gas top Viking, 2 ovens, warming drawer, cozy casual dining and opens into huge family room! Master wing with sitting room, fireplace, large closet, sauna and steam shower. Super game/media room downstairs with wet bar and full racquetball court! BBQ patio and dining outside with views - exceptional home for entertaining! Gated 3 car garage and motor court. Beautiful custom finishes, serene setting, beamed ceilings and stunning views in prime Paradise Valley location.

MLS ID: F1711241840700007

联系方式

分部：
Walt Danley Realty LLC
代理经纪:
Walt Danley
480.991.2050

