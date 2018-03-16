Neuilly Sur Seine, 92200 - France

房产描述

This exceptional apartment offering 115 sqm of living space featuring high ceilings is on the fifth floor of a luxurious freestone building in a sought-after location near the woods. It includes an entrance hall featuring bow windows, a magnificent living/reception room under the building’s dome opening onto a south east facing terrace enjoying views over the woods, a kitchen, a bedroom opening onto a balcony also enjoying a view of the woods, a bathroom and a toilet. With an 8.20 sqm maid’s bedroom and a cellar. A two-bed apartment could be created with the acquisition (for a further 180000€) of a 17.20 sqm studio apartment just above the property on the sixth floor. Love at first sight!