在售 - Neuilly Sur Seine, France - ¥11,776,208
Neuilly Sur Seine, 92200 - France

约¥11,776,208
原货币价格 $1,858,736
公寓

  • 1
    卧室
  • 1243
    平方英尺

This exceptional apartment offering 115 sqm of living space featuring high ceilings is on the fifth floor of a luxurious freestone building in a sought-after location near the woods. It includes an entrance hall featuring bow windows, a magnificent living/reception room under the building’s dome opening onto a south east facing terrace enjoying views over the woods, a kitchen, a bedroom opening onto a balcony also enjoying a view of the woods, a bathroom and a toilet. With an 8.20 sqm maid’s bedroom and a cellar. A two-bed apartment could be created with the acquisition (for a further 180000€) of a 17.20 sqm studio apartment just above the property on the sixth floor. Love at first sight!

MLS ID: F1711231839700006

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Neuilly
+33 (0)1 47 45 22 60

联系方式

