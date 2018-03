房产描述

Champ-de-Mars. This ideal pied a terre is on the fifth floor of a luxurious relatively recent building with a caretaker and equipped with a lift and a door-entry code. Offering 77 sqm of living space, it includes a bright double living room opening onto a balcony enjoying a view of the Eiffel Tower, a bedroom, a study, a bathroom and a separate toilet. With a cellar and a rented parking space in the building.