房产描述

Exelmans - Michel Ange. This apartment on the eighth floor of a luxurious mid-20th century building with a lift enjoys open views. 128 sqm of living space includes a double living/reception room bathed in sunshine thanks to wide patio windows opening onto a balcony, a fitted and equipped kitchen, a bar, three bedrooms enjoying views of the Eiffel Tower and the capital, a bathroom and a separate toilet. With a cellar. A lock-up garage in the building is available at extra cost.