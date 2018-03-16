Paris, 75016 - France

房产描述

This exceptional late 19th century private mansion is hidden from view in a secure private street near Ranelagh Gardens and Avenue Mozart. Renovated throughout in a tasteful contemporary style by an internationally renowned interior decorator, it includes a ground-floor living/reception room with a partial cathedral ceiling, a dining room and a kitchen, all opening onto a leafy 373 sqm garden with terraces. A master suite with a bath/shower room and a dressing room, and a study overlooking the reception room are upstairs. Two further bedrooms each with a bathroom and a terrace are on the top floor. The garden level comprises a self-contained apartment with a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom. A second 34 sqm self-contained studio apartment with a bathroom is in the garden. A rare opportunity on the market.