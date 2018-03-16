高端地产新闻
在售 - Paris, France - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
Paris, 75016 - France

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3875
    平方英尺

房产描述

This exceptional late 19th century private mansion is hidden from view in a secure private street near Ranelagh Gardens and Avenue Mozart. Renovated throughout in a tasteful contemporary style by an internationally renowned interior decorator, it includes a ground-floor living/reception room with a partial cathedral ceiling, a dining room and a kitchen, all opening onto a leafy 373 sqm garden with terraces. A master suite with a bath/shower room and a dressing room, and a study overlooking the reception room are upstairs. Two further bedrooms each with a bathroom and a terrace are on the top floor. The garden level comprises a self-contained apartment with a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom. A second 34 sqm self-contained studio apartment with a bathroom is in the garden. A rare opportunity on the market.

MLS ID: F1711231839700009

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Belles Demeures de France
+33 (0)1 53 23 81 81

周边设施

