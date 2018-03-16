高端地产新闻
待售 - Scarsdale, NY, United States - ¥17,074,442
New Construction, Scarsdale, NY, 10583 - United States

32 Ferncliff Road

约¥17,074,442
原货币价格 $2,695,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (7 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6364
    平方英尺 (0.25 英亩)

房产描述

Now Is The Time To Customize This Premier 6 Bedroom 7.1 Bath +/- 6364 Sqft New Construction Being Built By Renowned Westchester Developer. Just A Short 1 Mile Walk Or Less To Scarsdale Village, Train, Shops , Restaurants , School , Park & All This Amazing Village Has To Offer. Special Features Include Anderson Windows, Home Generator, Hardwood Floors, Custom Millwork Throughout, 2 Car Garage, Pre Wired For Audio, Custom Gourmet Chef's Kitchen With Top Of The Line Commercial Grade Appliances & Stone Counter Tops, Marble Baths & Much Much More. Buyer Pays NYS Transfer Tax. Please Verify All Data With Village Hall.

房产特征

  • 实木地板
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 平台
  • 阁楼
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: 4750699

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Westchester Properties
代理经纪:
Lorenzo C Signorile
914-490-3906

周边设施

