32 Ferncliff Road

房产描述

Now Is The Time To Customize This Premier 6 Bedroom 7.1 Bath +/- 6364 Sqft New Construction Being Built By Renowned Westchester Developer. Just A Short 1 Mile Walk Or Less To Scarsdale Village, Train, Shops , Restaurants , School , Park & All This Amazing Village Has To Offer. Special Features Include Anderson Windows, Home Generator, Hardwood Floors, Custom Millwork Throughout, 2 Car Garage, Pre Wired For Audio, Custom Gourmet Chef's Kitchen With Top Of The Line Commercial Grade Appliances & Stone Counter Tops, Marble Baths & Much Much More. Buyer Pays NYS Transfer Tax. Please Verify All Data With Village Hall.