New Construction, Scarsdale, NY, 10583 - United States
32 Ferncliff Road
约¥17,074,442
原货币价格 $2,695,000
独立家庭住宅
详情
6
卧室
8
浴室 (7 全卫, 1 半卫)
6364
平方英尺 (0.25 英亩)
房产描述
Now Is The Time To Customize This Premier 6 Bedroom 7.1 Bath +/- 6364 Sqft New Construction Being Built By Renowned Westchester Developer. Just A Short 1 Mile Walk Or Less To Scarsdale Village, Train, Shops , Restaurants , School , Park & All This Amazing Village Has To Offer. Special Features Include Anderson Windows, Home Generator, Hardwood Floors, Custom Millwork Throughout, 2 Car Garage, Pre Wired For Audio, Custom Gourmet Chef's Kitchen With Top Of The Line Commercial Grade Appliances & Stone Counter Tops, Marble Baths & Much Much More. Buyer Pays NYS Transfer Tax. Please Verify All Data With Village Hall.
房产特征
实木地板
燃气采暖燃料
其他采暖系统
平台
阁楼
壁炉
空调
上市日期: 2017年11月24日
MLS ID: 4750699
联系方式
分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Westchester Properties