Anthem Country Club, Henderson, NV, 89052 - United States
1 Hazelhurst Pass
约¥16,440,882
原货币价格 $2,595,000
独立家庭住宅
详情
5
卧室
7
浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
6882
平方英尺 (0.49 英亩)
房产描述
Classic-Transitional custom estate, quality finishes & details. Sophisticated use of imported stone & marble, custom wood work. Expansive kitchen opens to family room and entertaining spaces. Wine room, theater room, and office. Large master w/sitting room retreat. Beautiful mountain and city views. Resort backyard, pool, spa/BBQ/elevator/casita w/kitchenette.