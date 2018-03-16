高端地产新闻
在售 - Henderson, NV, United States - ¥16,440,882
Anthem Country Club, Henderson, NV, 89052 - United States

1 Hazelhurst Pass

约¥16,440,882
原货币价格 $2,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6882
    平方英尺 (0.49 英亩)

房产描述

Classic-Transitional custom estate, quality finishes & details. Sophisticated use of imported stone & marble, custom wood work. Expansive kitchen opens to family room and entertaining spaces. Wine room, theater room, and office. Large master w/sitting room retreat. Beautiful mountain and city views. Resort backyard, pool, spa/BBQ/elevator/casita w/kitchenette.

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 地毯
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 窗帘
  • 景观
  • 洒水系统
  • 游泳池
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 门卫
  • 双层玻璃窗户
  • 烧烤区
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: 1948525

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Nevada Properties
代理经纪:
Ivan Sher
702-315-0223

周边设施

