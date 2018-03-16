高端地产新闻
在售 - Margate, NJ, United States - ¥19,000,464
Margate, NJ, 08402 - United States

7801 Bayshore Dr

约¥19,000,464
原货币价格 $2,999,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4200
    平方英尺

房产描述

TRULY EXQUISITE BAYFRONT!! Featuring five bedrooms, four and a half baths, and EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW!!! From the grand two-story entry foyer you are greeted by radiant heated porcelain tile & hardwood floors plus magnificent custom woodwork including coffered ceilings, wainscoting, columns, and elegant trim work. Dining room leads into the gourmet chef's, wine fridge, refrigerated drawers, paneled & built-in appliances including SubZero fridge & ice maker, Wolf six-burner gas stove with Hibachi & grill attachments, double ovens, microwave & warming drawers, steamer, farm sink, and huge center island that seats five! Open layout living room with built-in media center & wall of windows provide ENDLESS BAYVIEWS throughout. Expansive master-suite boasts bamboo floors, his & hers walk-in closets, custom surround sound, private BAYFRONT deck, office, seating area, and master bath with double sinks, jacuzzi & large shower. Upstairs laundry, a bayfront bedroom-suite with covered deck, three more spacious bedrooms & yet another all new full bathroom. Downstairs you'll find access to the heated & cooled 2-car garage, the 4th full bath & 2nd laundry room convenient for washing off the bay, beach & pool! Large family room leads out to a covered patio with outdoor TV followed by a huge heated IN-GROUND POOL & SPA!! Pavered backyard provides ample room for ENTERTAINING and basking in the endless bayviews & breezes. Walk-out & floating docks, boat slip for 30ft boat, jet ski dock & more!

房产特征

  • 实木地板
  • 景观
  • 门廊
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 拱形天花板
  • 洒水系统
  • 报警系统
  • 平台
  • 码头
  • 木制平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月23日

MLS ID: 497495

联系方式

分部：
BHHS FOX and ROACH-Margate
代理经纪:
PAULA A HARTMAN

联系方式

分部：
BHHS FOX and ROACH-Margate
代理经纪:
PAULA A HARTMAN

