7801 Bayshore Dr

房产描述

TRULY EXQUISITE BAYFRONT!! Featuring five bedrooms, four and a half baths, and EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW!!! From the grand two-story entry foyer you are greeted by radiant heated porcelain tile & hardwood floors plus magnificent custom woodwork including coffered ceilings, wainscoting, columns, and elegant trim work. Dining room leads into the gourmet chef's, wine fridge, refrigerated drawers, paneled & built-in appliances including SubZero fridge & ice maker, Wolf six-burner gas stove with Hibachi & grill attachments, double ovens, microwave & warming drawers, steamer, farm sink, and huge center island that seats five! Open layout living room with built-in media center & wall of windows provide ENDLESS BAYVIEWS throughout. Expansive master-suite boasts bamboo floors, his & hers walk-in closets, custom surround sound, private BAYFRONT deck, office, seating area, and master bath with double sinks, jacuzzi & large shower. Upstairs laundry, a bayfront bedroom-suite with covered deck, three more spacious bedrooms & yet another all new full bathroom. Downstairs you'll find access to the heated & cooled 2-car garage, the 4th full bath & 2nd laundry room convenient for washing off the bay, beach & pool! Large family room leads out to a covered patio with outdoor TV followed by a huge heated IN-GROUND POOL & SPA!! Pavered backyard provides ample room for ENTERTAINING and basking in the endless bayviews & breezes. Walk-out & floating docks, boat slip for 30ft boat, jet ski dock & more!