待售 - Beach Haven Borough, NJ, United States - ¥18,056,460
免费询盘

Beach Haven Borough, NJ, 08008 - United States

S 711 Atlantic Avenue

约¥18,056,460
原货币价格 $2,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

房产描述

Tranquil 3 bedroom, 2 bath oceanfront single family home (on pilings and untouched by Sandy) on a 50' x 200' lot in quaint Beach Haven, NJ. Own the most coveted oceanfront site in the sought after LEHYC area of the Queen City. Enjoy your own secluded paradise with over 500 sq. ft. of decks (south and east) sequestered in old growth landscape, lulled by the sound of the waves with the ocean as the backdrop. Adjacent 60' wide unbuildable lot adds greatly to the privacy. Potential to build a 5,000 sq. ft. home.

房产特征

  • 木板外墙
  • 瓷砖地板
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 平台
  • 木制平台
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机
  • 洗衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: 4036306

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Zack Shore REALTORS
代理经纪:
David Cowles
609-492-1300

