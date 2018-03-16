高端地产新闻
拍卖 - Indialantic, FL, United States - ¥7,919,500
The Club Residences Condo, Indialantic, FL, 32903 - United States

2855 Highway A1a

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5632
    平方英尺 (0.09 英亩)
  • $600
    管理费

房产描述

RARE OCEANSIDE LIVING IN A BEAUTIFUL MEDITERANEAN STYLE CONDO and POOL and OCEAN within steps of your door. Three Large Units totaling 5632 sq ft, 6 Bd, 6 Bths, and 3 car garage. Building feels like a home with panoramic VIEWS of OCEAN and RIVER. All new A/C with 10 year warranty. High ceiling TRIPLEX has more SQ FT than most 2 Bd in this area! Additionally, there are NO RENTAL RESTRICTIONS! Gorgeous pool and patio area. MAINT FEE includes cable, insurance, water, and much more. PET Friendly! Rent for a day or year and anything in between! Front units sold recently in the high 5's.

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 电采暖燃料
  • 电采暖系统
  • 冰箱
  • 干衣机
  • 洗碗机
  • 灰泥粉刷外墙
  • 地毯
  • 景观
  • 平台
  • 有线卫星电视
  • 烧烤区
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: 799021

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Florida Realty
代理经纪:
Joette Davis
321-961-4719

周边设施

周边设施
