在售 - Newtown, CT, United States - ¥6,646,044
Borough, Newtown, CT, 06470 - United States

17 Main Street

约¥6,646,044
原货币价格 $1,049,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5427
    平方英尺 (2.0 英亩)

房产描述

Historically and architecturally significant house in Newtown center. Stunning, expansive Queen Anne Victorian beautifully restored and remodeled. Incredible woodwork and details throughout with high quality materials. Master bedroom suite has dual baths, enormous walk-in closet and separate bedroom or dressing room. Beautiful marble kitchen with charming architectural detail. Large mudroom and separate butler's pantry with Italian porcelain tile floor. Large double pocket doors between most rooms provide open floor plan or close rooms off as desired. Third floor has full bath and four additional rooms that could serve as bedrooms or recreation/exercise areas (not included in square footage). Generous front porch with swing. Back balcony and deck overlooking the large yard. Newer high efficiency gas heat and central air with 5 zones. Property currently has a professional office in place with separate entrance, signage and parking spaces. Owner/Agent.

房产特征

  • 木板外墙
  • 石地基
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 报警系统
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 木制平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: 170034238

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway NE Prop.
代理经纪:
Cyndy DaSilva
203-994-0208

