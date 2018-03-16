高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - East Lyme, CT, United States - ¥12,354,420
Black Point, East Lyme, CT, 06357 - United States

48 E Shore Drive

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 3733
    平方英尺 (0.15 英亩)

房产描述

Waterfront home built in 2010 with unmatched attention to quality & details. The family room's architectural designed ceiling, marble surround gas fireplace, 2 window seats to porch, patio & breath taking views of Niantic Bay & LI Sound. Entertain at custom built-in bar area with refrigerator drawers, ice maker & sink. This opens to large kitchen area of the home with oversized island, Wolf 6 burner gas stove, Subzero, refrigerator drawers, walk-in pantry & large dining space, tile floor has radiant heat, also on 1st floor is a full bath, office with custom built-ins & laundry area. Master bedroom with unobstructed views, gas fireplace, built-in area with refrigerator & walk-in closets, bath is oversize with radiant heated Onyx floors, double sinks, walk-in jetted shower. There are four additional bedrooms all en suite. Lower level has a finished entertainment area, exercise room with dry heat sauna and easy access stairs to the 2 car heated garage. The exterior entertainment center is the oversized patio with wood burning fireplace, kitchen drawers, bluestone counter and the enclosed shower. Additionally all floors have 9' ceilings, security system with cameras, irrigation, central vac, custom window treatments, mahogany doors, seawall, flagpole & surround system inside and out. Go to Http:/www.planomatic.com/mls164299 - click on floor plans, click on cameras to see each view. Located in Black Point, website - http://www.blackpointbeachclub.com/

房产特征

  • 沥青屋顶
  • 石材外墙
  • 混凝土地基
  • 景观
  • 报警系统
  • 桑拿
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月25日

MLS ID: 170034168

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway NE Prop.
代理经纪:
Barret Daly Group
860-930-2222

