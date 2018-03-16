48 E Shore Drive

房产描述

Waterfront home built in 2010 with unmatched attention to quality & details. The family room's architectural designed ceiling, marble surround gas fireplace, 2 window seats to porch, patio & breath taking views of Niantic Bay & LI Sound. Entertain at custom built-in bar area with refrigerator drawers, ice maker & sink. This opens to large kitchen area of the home with oversized island, Wolf 6 burner gas stove, Subzero, refrigerator drawers, walk-in pantry & large dining space, tile floor has radiant heat, also on 1st floor is a full bath, office with custom built-ins & laundry area. Master bedroom with unobstructed views, gas fireplace, built-in area with refrigerator & walk-in closets, bath is oversize with radiant heated Onyx floors, double sinks, walk-in jetted shower. There are four additional bedrooms all en suite. Lower level has a finished entertainment area, exercise room with dry heat sauna and easy access stairs to the 2 car heated garage. The exterior entertainment center is the oversized patio with wood burning fireplace, kitchen drawers, bluestone counter and the enclosed shower. Additionally all floors have 9' ceilings, security system with cameras, irrigation, central vac, custom window treatments, mahogany doors, seawall, flagpole & surround system inside and out. Go to Http:/www.planomatic.com/mls164299 - click on floor plans, click on cameras to see each view. Located in Black Point, website - http://www.blackpointbeachclub.com/