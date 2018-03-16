高端地产新闻
在售 - Castle Pines, CO, United States - ¥7,837,137
Castle Pines, Castle Pines, CO, 80108 - United States

1356 Woodmont Way

约¥7,837,137
原货币价格 $1,237,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6249
    平方英尺 (0.76 英亩)
  • $87
    管理费

房产描述

Expansive Windows Showcase MAJESTIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Gourmet Kitchen Appointed With Newer Appliances, Including Viking Double Oven, Bosch Dishwasher and Microwave. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Generous Cabinets, Walk In Pantry and Butler's Pantry. Executive Master Bedroom Features Front Range Mountain Views, Private Balcony, 3 Sided Fireplace, Sitting Area, Walk In Customized Closet and 5 Piece Bath. Elegant Entry Soars With 2 Story Ceiling. Flowing Floor Plan Offers Double Staircases. Refinished Hardwood Flooring. New Carpet in Basement. Upper Level Bonus Room Used as Game Room. Additional Bedroom With En Suite Bathroom. Lower Level Full Walk Out Boasts Beautiful Media Room, Work Out and Guest Suite.

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 地毯
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 窗帘
  • 吧台
  • 景观
  • 平台
  • 按摩浴缸
  • 花园
  • 木制平台
  • 地下室
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: 2423997

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Re Of The Rockies
代理经纪:
Lynn Pender
303-517-4831

_