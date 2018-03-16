高端地产新闻
在售 - South Africa - ¥8,531,074
免费询盘

8005 - South Africa

319 Beach Road, Bantry Bay, Cape Town, Western Cape

约¥8,531,074
原货币价格 £965,739
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室

房产描述

Elegant and sophisticated, north facing, 2 bedroom duplex apartment in sought-after block situated in prime location with top class finishes. Well designed kitchen with generous open plan living and beautiful sea views. 2 bedrooms (both en-suite) with master bedroom leading onto open, private, sea facing balcony.

Storeroom. 2 x Undercover security parking bays. Communal pool in manicured garden. 24 hour manned security complex. A distinguished property of superior style, boasting luxury and exclusivity.

Location

Situated on the beachfront

上市日期: 2017年11月23日

联系方式

经纪公司：
Savills
分部：
Residential International
代理经纪:
Residential International
+44 (0) 20 7016 3740

