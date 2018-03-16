319 Beach Road, Bantry Bay, Cape Town, Western Cape - ¥8,531,074
8005 - South Africa
319 Beach Road, Bantry Bay, Cape Town, Western Cape
约¥8,531,074
原货币价格 £965,739
公寓
详情
2
卧室
房产描述
Elegant and sophisticated, north facing, 2 bedroom duplex apartment in sought-after block situated in prime location with top class finishes. Well designed kitchen with generous open plan living and beautiful sea views. 2 bedrooms (both en-suite) with master bedroom leading onto open, private, sea facing balcony.
Storeroom. 2 x Undercover security parking bays. Communal pool in manicured garden. 24 hour manned security complex. A distinguished property of superior style, boasting luxury and exclusivity.