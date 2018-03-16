高端地产新闻
在售 - Saint Marys, PA, United States - ¥199,571,400
Saint Marys, PA, 15857 - United States

约¥199,571,400
原货币价格 $31,500,000
  • 9894.6
    英亩

Located in the heart of Pennsylvanias elk country and including a top-notch trout stream reminiscent of the United Kingdoms fabled chalk streams, the Elk Country Timberlands represents a first-rate recreational property with a strong investment case backed by solid cash flow in one of the premiere hardwood growing regions of the world. The property consists of approximately 9,894 acres in five parcels, the two largest of which consist of over 7,000 acres in close proximity to each other. Various age classes of black cherry, red oak, soft and hard maple and a variety of other species provide the base timber inventory. Active management has established a solid road network and a tightly structured future harvest plan designed to maximize return on investment, while creating a mosaic of landscapes for wildlife. These combined efforts have created one of the best timberland investment opportunities on the eastern seaboard.

经纪公司：
Hall and Hall
代理经纪:
Hall and Hall
406-656-7500

