18200 Q77 Trail

Cerro Summit RanchCerro Summit Ranch offers the avid outdoors enthusiast numerous recreational opportunities like no other ranch on the market today! The ranch is ideally located on the western slope of CO and just a short 15 min drive to the town of Montrose. The property boasts 1,470 acre ranch of prime deer and elk habitat that produces trophy caliber bucks and bulls annually. Not only is there outstanding big game hunting onsite, theres world class fishing virtually in your backyard, thousands of acres of public lands nearby to camp, hike and jeep as well as two major ski resorts within 1.5 hr. drive. Hunting: Cerro Summit Ranch offers excellent hunting opportunities for deer, elk and bear from the beginning of archery season all the way through the last rifle season. There is a great mix of cover, meadows, topography and water sources which makes this property the perfect sanctuary for wildlife. Located in Game Management Unit 65 which is renowned for big mule deer, the ranch qualifies for the LPP (landowner preference program) for mule deer vouchers and has several OTC (Over-The-Counter) options for elk hunting licenses available too (call us for further details). Historically the owner harvests 6-8 elk per year. Dont discount the black bear hunting.there are some monster bears that come in to feed off the acorns! The animal densities are so good that the ranch can and does support a commercial hunting operation adding to the level of attractiveness of Cerro Summit Ranch. Fishing:The fishing opportunities near Cerro Summit Ranch nearly rival the hunting opportunities. The Black Canyon is one of the most dynamic fly fisheries in the state. When the stonefly hatch begins in late spring, monster rainbow and brown trout gorge themselves making for an extremely exciting day of live water fishing! Additionally the Blue Mesa Reservoir is located roughly 30 minutes to the east and hold the title of the largest body of water in CO. Not only is there great trout fishing in Blue Mesa, there is a healthy population of Kokanee Salmon you can catch both in the reservoir during the summer months and in the local tributaries during the fall salmon run. Dont discount the local streams either. There are lots of fisheries where you can land brook trout and cutthroats as well.The Ranch:The ranch consists of 1,470 acres of which per the owner there is enough water to potentially irrigate over 200 acres. Seller is conveying 6 Shares of Cimarron Ditch and 60 Acre Feet from the Silverjack Reservoir District. The ranch has several other sources of water such as seasonal creeks, springs and numerous small ponds. There is decent fencing along the perimeter and interior cross fencing. The property is lightly grazed. Improvements:Beautiful custom3 bed/2 bath log cabin with vaulted ceilings and amazing views. Theres enough room for you and your guest to sprawl out in this 3,000 sq. ft. cabin. After a long day in the field come warm your bones next to the stone fireplace or take a hot shower. With a full kitchen youll enjoy all the modern conveniences of home. Theres plenty of room to store your toys in your 500 sq. ft. garage. If additional space is needed theres 30x50 barn to store larger equipment. Future Potential:This ranch could be a prime candidate for a conservation easements or given the proximity to Montrose, a future development. Much of the ranch has already been platted into 35 acre parcels and infrastructure in place. LOCALEMontrose, Colorado is situated on the western slope of CO and has all the conveniences one would expect in a small city. There is a small commercial airport with daily service to Denver and various other cities (changes annually with ski season). Youll also find a hospital, lots of shopping, restaurants and hotels. The entrance to the Black Canyon is minutes away and offers miles of hiking trails and fishing. Both Crested Butte and Telluride ski resorts are less than 1.5 hrs away.