在售 - Le Vesinet, France - ¥19,246,544
Le Vesinet, 78110 - France

约¥19,246,544
原货币价格 €2,472,000
  • 8
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 3423
    平方英尺

For sale in Le VÃ©sinet, a superb renovated house dating from 1900 in a verdant and peaceful haven near the RER and the town center (3-minute walk). Offering 3,422 sq ft of surface area. - On the ground floor, a hall, a vast bright 774 sq ft reception room (495 sq ft lounge + 279 sq ft dining room) with a fireplace, herringbone parquet floors, high ceilings, access to the terrace and the park and a large family kitchen (215 sq ft). - On the two floors: 6 bedrooms, an office, a family room/library, 2 bathrooms, 2 shower rooms. - On the garden level: workshop, playroom, laundry room/boiler room, air-conditioned wine cellar, storage. This property also comes with an 18,298 sq ft landscaped and wooded garden (automatic sprinkler system) as well as a garage, a shed (possibility of a 2nd garage), a lean-to and a woodshed.Fees payable by the Seller. Your BARNES contact: Marie-Sophie NIELLY +33 (0)7 82 52 82 91 or ms.nielly@barnes-international.com

MLS ID: M-63820

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES YVELINES
代理经纪:
BARNES YVELINES
+33 (0)1 55 61 92 88

