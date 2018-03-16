Limoges, 87000 - France

Completely renovated manor house in the Vienne not far from airport of Limoges to fly in. Magnificent stone staircase leads to 8 splendid bedrooms of 40sqm or more, beamed ceilings, large luxury bathroom for each bedroom, 2 very large receptionrooms with their fireplaces, magnificent kitchen well equiped.. The atticks of 200m2 can easily be converted. The guesthouse of 200m2 offers a library, a professionnal kitchen, lounge, diningroom of 50m2 and 3 bedrooms with their luxury bathrooms. Lovely park around the house, walled. A swimmingpool will be possible. There is also an authentic barn on the property with a prairie for horses. Ideal for Chambres d'hote, betamp;b , but also an excellent luxury family home in the centre of France