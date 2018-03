NEUILLY/BERTEAUX DUMAS - Spacious 1,173 sq ft apartment in an early 20th century stone condo. The apartment features a hall, a lounge, a separate dining room (or 3rd bedroom), two large bedrooms overlooking the courtyard, a separate kitchen, a bathroom and a wash room. Renovation work required. This property also includes a maid's room on the 8th floor and a cellar. Ecole Bleue school area, Pasteur high school.For sale in Neuilly sur Seine.Barnes International Immobilier de Luxe.