高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Communay, France - ¥12,457,310
免费询盘

Communay, 69360 - France

约¥12,457,310
原货币价格 €1,600,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 3445
    平方英尺

房产描述

EXCLUSIVITY - 25 minutes from Bellecour - Exceptional contemporary house of 320 sqm on a plot of 2230sqm with panoramic views. Construction 2015 based on the lifestyle, meeting the standards PMR and BBC.The house has the latest technologies in home automation but also connectivity.The living space totals a living area of 118 sqm including a kitchen, giving access to a large pool (17X4) heated overflow and secure. An additional area of ??approximately 70sqm hosts a bioclimatic summer lounge and a Spa for 5 people.The sleeping area includes 4 bedrooms (possibility of 5 or 6) including a master suite of about 40 sqm open on its bathroom and private dressing room. A bathroom completes the child area.A garage for 3 vehicles, a wine cellar, an artist's studio with its private patio, a landscaped garden and a landscaped garden and an outdoor area complete this property.

MLS ID: M-65078

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES LYON
代理经纪:
BARNES LYON
+33 (0)4 78 15 90 90

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES LYON
代理经纪:
BARNES LYON
+33 (0)4 78 15 90 90

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_