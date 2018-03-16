高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Theoule Sur Mer, France - ¥225,788,746
免费询盘

Theoule Sur Mer, 06590 - France

约¥225,788,746
原货币价格 €29,000,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 18
    卧室
  • 15
    浴室 (15 全卫)
  • 16146
    平方英尺

房产描述

Exceptional property with direct access to the sea, private landing stage and beaches, including 2 villas, one built in the 50s, the other in the 80s, on a plot of 133 418 sq.ft with Mediterranean trees, an escalator connects the two villas. The first 7 836 sq.ft villa features living-room, kitchens, dining room, suites, a library room, service room, an apartment opening onto a terrasse, a heated swimming-pool, garage, cellars. The second villa features living-room, suites, service room, an apartment with pool house. A heated swimming-pool exterior and interior, a sauna, a steam room and a fitness room. At the entrance of the property, a caretaker's apartment. A garage for 5 vehicles.

MLS ID: V06-000638-FRCM

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
代理经纪:
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
+33 (0)4 97 06 33 33

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
代理经纪:
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
+33 (0)4 97 06 33 33

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_