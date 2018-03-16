高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Franklin Twp, United States - ¥7,285,306
免费询盘

Franklin Twp, 08540 - United States

353 Bunker Hill Rd

约¥7,285,306
原货币价格 $1,149,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

One of a Kind-Builder's custom home. Beautifully appointed and absolutely pristine, this magnificent, full brick, 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 4 car garage estate caliber home rests on a .86 acre property. Top-quality construction with attention to detail and high end features and amenities that include vaulted ceilings, arched doorways, exquisite trim and mill work, a fabulous gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, gleaming marble floors, gorgeous faux painted walls, hand painted frescos, wrought-iron double staircases, master bedroom suite fit for royalty, wrought iron brick fencing, resort-style backyard, raised brick terrace, in-ground pool. No expense was spared in this builder's own dream home. PUBLIC SEWER!!!



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 3432537

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Bindu Yalamanchili
1-888-720-4928

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Bindu Yalamanchili
1-888-720-4928

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_