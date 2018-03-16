353 Bunker Hill Rd

房产描述

One of a Kind-Builder's custom home. Beautifully appointed and absolutely pristine, this magnificent, full brick, 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 4 car garage estate caliber home rests on a .86 acre property. Top-quality construction with attention to detail and high end features and amenities that include vaulted ceilings, arched doorways, exquisite trim and mill work, a fabulous gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, gleaming marble floors, gorgeous faux painted walls, hand painted frescos, wrought-iron double staircases, master bedroom suite fit for royalty, wrought iron brick fencing, resort-style backyard, raised brick terrace, in-ground pool. No expense was spared in this builder's own dream home. PUBLIC SEWER!!!







