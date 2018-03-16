高端地产新闻
在售 - Grand Blanc, MI, United States - ¥7,761,110
Grand Blanc, MI, 48439 - United States

9057 Huntsman Circle

约¥7,761,110
原货币价格 $1,225,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5376
    平方英尺 (3.1 英亩)

房产描述

Exquisite executive estate situated on a 3 acres that will make you feel as if you have stepped into the European countryside. This 5,376 sq.ft. 5 bedroom 6 bath showplace will impress even the most discerning buyers. It offers not only fine craftsmanship, but also spectacular interior design. The gourmet kitchen features:custom cabinetry,high quality granite counters, an expansive island perfect for entertaining and a Wolf professional range. Sophisticated living room with floor to ceiling windows. First floor master suite featuring a 2 story closet and luxurious bath. Amazing lower level walkout brings the total living space to over 8,000 square feet with a game room, theater area, wet bar, wine room, sauna, home gym and surround sound

上市日期: 2017年10月6日

MLS ID: 30070549

分部：
RE/MAX Edge
代理经纪:
Gary Hobson
8102508347

_