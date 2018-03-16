高端地产新闻
在售 - Hattiesburg, MS, United States - ¥7,919,500
Hattiesburg, MS, 39402 - United States

14 Chandeleur Point

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 5600
    平方英尺

房产描述

Canebrake Country Club Community - Waterfront Home on a Large, Low Maintenance Lot in a Private Setting! New Owners will enjoy this home's fantastic floor plan that has expansive rooms, high ceilings, regal crown molding, mahogany hardwood floors, flagstone slate floors and high-end designer solid French brass hardware and chandeliers from the Early 18th century throughout! Esteemed builder Billy Rayburn has developed a dream property... and it shows in the home's design, construction materials and accents. A well-equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, ample cabinet storage and pantry, offers views into the large backyard - TO THE LAKE! The master is downstairs along with an office and other bedrooms are upstairs with attached bathrooms and 3rd floor with large bonus room! MUST SEE!!

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: 111216

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Real Estate Partners
代理经纪:
Charles Dawe
601-530-3293

