14 Chandeleur Point

房产描述

Canebrake Country Club Community - Waterfront Home on a Large, Low Maintenance Lot in a Private Setting! New Owners will enjoy this home's fantastic floor plan that has expansive rooms, high ceilings, regal crown molding, mahogany hardwood floors, flagstone slate floors and high-end designer solid French brass hardware and chandeliers from the Early 18th century throughout! Esteemed builder Billy Rayburn has developed a dream property... and it shows in the home's design, construction materials and accents. A well-equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, ample cabinet storage and pantry, offers views into the large backyard - TO THE LAKE! The master is downstairs along with an office and other bedrooms are upstairs with attached bathrooms and 3rd floor with large bonus room! MUST SEE!!